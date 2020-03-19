Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 168,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 99,005 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Vector Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,121,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VGR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Vector Group stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 228.57%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

