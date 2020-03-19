Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 531,348 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 248.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 620,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 73.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 181,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,124 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, First Analysis lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $31.94 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $626,577.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $228,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,155,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.