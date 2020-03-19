Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 20.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36,856 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 42.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,242.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.32%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

