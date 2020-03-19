Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cabot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBT opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85. Cabot Corp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on CBT. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

