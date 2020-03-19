Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. ValuEngine cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE ATR opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.40 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

