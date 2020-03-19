Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,532 Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SERV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

In related news, Director Deborah H. Caplan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $64,180.00. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,462.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SERV opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SERV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

