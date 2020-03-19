Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,551 Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNKN. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNKN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.24.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

