Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xencor by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 53,755 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xencor by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after buying an additional 799,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

XNCR stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. Xencor Inc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XNCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

