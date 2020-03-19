Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Buys $99,230.25 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.27 per share, with a total value of $99,230.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,991.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,322,000 after purchasing an additional 70,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,965,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 672,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LKFN shares. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

