Kroger (NYSE:KR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Telsey Advisory Group upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Telsey Advisory Group now has a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. Kroger traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 7980332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $426,412. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 91,031.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

