Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.4% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 246,011 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,965,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 516,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 312,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 55,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

