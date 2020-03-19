KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Cut to “Hold” at G.Research

G.Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KLXE. Gabelli cut KLX Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded KLX Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 217,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $274,000.86. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 1,566.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

