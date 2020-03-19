Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$54.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$53.00.

KL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$67.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.53.

TSE:KL opened at C$33.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.83. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.66. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$25.67 and a 52-week high of C$67.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$541.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.6500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

