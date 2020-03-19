Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 135.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of KL opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

