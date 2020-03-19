Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,106,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,308,000 after purchasing an additional 949,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,390,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,339,000 after purchasing an additional 150,117 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,312 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,341,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,500,000 after purchasing an additional 142,314 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KIM. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

