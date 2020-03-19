Kier Group (LON:KIE) Price Target Cut to GBX 115

Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KIE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kier Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Kier Group alerts:

LON KIE opened at GBX 83.87 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.39. Kier Group has a twelve month low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 515 ($6.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $133.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.44.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.