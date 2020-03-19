Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) to “Buy”

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59. HERMES INTL SCA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches.

