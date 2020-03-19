Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GYC. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.97 ($27.87).

GYC stock opened at €14.31 ($16.64) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.42). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.21.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

