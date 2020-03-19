Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €10.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €13.20 ($15.35) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.90 ($16.16) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.35 ($15.52).

Shares of Metro stock opened at €8.84 ($10.28) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45. Metro has a 52 week low of €10.15 ($11.80) and a 52 week high of €14.50 ($16.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

