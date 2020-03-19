Keith Skeoch Buys 50,294 Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Keith Skeoch bought 50,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

Keith Skeoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Keith Skeoch acquired 39 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.24) per share, with a total value of £125.58 ($165.19).

LON SLA opened at GBX 184.35 ($2.43) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 289.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 297.02. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.97. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 236 ($3.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 302.45 ($3.98).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

