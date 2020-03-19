KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.96. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $39.66.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

