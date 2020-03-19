Kathleen Scarlett Sells 1,057 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,352.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kathleen Scarlett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,310 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $71,290.20.

Best Buy stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,964 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $325,549,000 after buying an additional 43,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $293,073,000 after buying an additional 329,043 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after buying an additional 1,168,359 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $247,638,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

