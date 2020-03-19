Julia Bond Purchases 13,639 Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) insider Julia Bond acquired 13,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £9,956.47 ($13,097.17).

Shares of EAT opened at GBX 67.40 ($0.89) on Thursday. European Assets Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.40 ($1.57). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.55 million and a PE ratio of 14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

