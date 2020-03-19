Julia Bond Purchases 13,639 Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) insider Julia Bond acquired 13,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £9,956.47 ($13,097.17).
Shares of EAT opened at GBX 67.40 ($0.89) on Thursday. European Assets Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.40 ($1.57). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.55 million and a PE ratio of 14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.
About European Assets Trust
Further Reading: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.