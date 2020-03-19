Judges Scientific PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 35 (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON JDG opened at GBX 3,598.90 ($47.34) on Thursday. Judges Scientific has a 52-week low of GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,060 ($79.72). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,141.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $213.22 million and a PE ratio of 20.98.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 222.50 ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 212.90 ($2.80) by GBX 9.60 ($0.13). As a group, analysts forecast that Judges Scientific will post 13884.9997386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,975 ($65.44), for a total transaction of £945,250 ($1,243,422.78).

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Judges Scientific from GBX 5,400 ($71.03) to GBX 4,450 ($58.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

