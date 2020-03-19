JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Target Price to

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $516.18.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK opened at $373.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $506.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 30.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after acquiring an additional 774,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $811,672,000 after acquiring an additional 58,660 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.