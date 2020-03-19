JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to $33.00

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.75 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.61.
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,976 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $181,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,076 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,250,493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,590,000 after acquiring an additional 225,151 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after purchasing an additional 547,475 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 557,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $45,770,000 after purchasing an additional 140,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 548,271 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.14% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser Busch Inbev
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.
