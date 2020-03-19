JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to $33.00

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.75 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.61.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,976 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $181,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,076 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,250,493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,590,000 after acquiring an additional 225,151 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after purchasing an additional 547,475 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 557,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $45,770,000 after purchasing an additional 140,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 548,271 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.