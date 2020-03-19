JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €141.85 ($164.94).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €49.07 ($57.05) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €116.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €125.04. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a one year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

