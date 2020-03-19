JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €16.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.02 ($20.95).

Get Carrefour alerts:

EPA:CA opened at €14.42 ($16.76) on Monday. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a fifty-two week high of €23.68 ($27.53). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.39.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.