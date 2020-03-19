Joule Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33.00 (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Joule has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Joule has a market capitalization of $33.74 million and approximately $33.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joule coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.02220182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00196070 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00038990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00037038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Joule

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. The official website for Joule is www.jouleindex.com

Joule Coin Trading

Joule can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

