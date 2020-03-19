Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Johnson Controls International traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.96, 839,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,376,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

