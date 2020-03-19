John R. Farris Buys 10,000 Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director John R. Farris purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,578.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Green Brick Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $316.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.