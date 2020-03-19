Jennifer Murphy Purchases 20,000 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Stock

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) CEO Jennifer Murphy purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $580,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Jennifer Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $75,400.00.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 883.05 and a current ratio of 883.05.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 32.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,981,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

