Jeld-Wen (JELD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE: JELD) recently:

3/17/2020 – Jeld-Wen had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Jeld-Wen was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

3/10/2020 – Jeld-Wen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

3/2/2020 – Jeld-Wen had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Jeld-Wen had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Jeld-Wen is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Jeld-Wen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – Jeld-Wen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Jeld-Wen was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

1/21/2020 – Jeld-Wen was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

JELD opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.65.

Get Jeld-Wen Holding Inc alerts:

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter worth about $704,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 186.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 81,439 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 21.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the third quarter worth about $247,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.