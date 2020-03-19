Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,869,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,031 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,996,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,979,000 after purchasing an additional 833,543 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 4,998,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,137,000 after purchasing an additional 278,389 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,936,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,486,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,392,000 after purchasing an additional 192,999 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George acquired 500,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

