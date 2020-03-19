Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

