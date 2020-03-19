Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.66 million, a PE ratio of 97.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GLUU shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

In other news, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $28,869.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,719. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

