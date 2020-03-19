Jefferies Group LLC Sells 7,498 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.23 and a 200 day moving average of $106.67. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $125.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

