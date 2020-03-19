Jefferies Group LLC Sells 58,064 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,064 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Popular by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. BidaskClub cut Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

BPOP opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Popular Inc has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

