Jefferies Group LLC Sells 4,015 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in NiSource by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in NiSource by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in NiSource by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in NiSource by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in NiSource by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 45,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NI opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of NiSource from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

