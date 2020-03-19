Jefferies Group LLC Sells 29,962 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,962 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WING shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

In other news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average is $86.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

