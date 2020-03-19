Jefferies Group LLC Sells 24,877 Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,723 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 24,877 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 33,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,108,379 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

NYSE STM opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. STMicroelectronics NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

