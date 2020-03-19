Jefferies Group LLC Sells 1,789 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 31,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFO. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $110,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,301,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.