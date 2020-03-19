Jefferies Group LLC Sells 15,232 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,232 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Robert Half International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,818,000 after purchasing an additional 125,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80,243 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Robert Half International by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after purchasing an additional 377,951 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Robert Half International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,507,000 after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 770,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $39.38 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

