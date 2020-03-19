Jefferies Group LLC Sells 11,761 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,761 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,978,000 after buying an additional 533,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after buying an additional 326,306 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,784,000 after buying an additional 210,634 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after buying an additional 157,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 172,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 71,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE BWXT opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.12 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $181,960. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.