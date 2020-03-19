Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,762 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,151,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,178 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,531 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,132,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 494,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRO stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.