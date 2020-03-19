Jefferies Group LLC Raises Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 122.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 681.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 34,885 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ExlService by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.61.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.11 million. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $479,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,069.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,619. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

