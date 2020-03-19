Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 26,935 AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AVX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AVX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 619,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,503 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AVX by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AVX by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 44,459 shares during the period. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVX opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. AVX Co. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.80 million. AVX had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AVX Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. AVX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

