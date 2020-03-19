Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:TTM opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. Research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

