Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after acquiring an additional 398,175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 304,759 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 97,891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

