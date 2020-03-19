Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in New Providence Acquisition by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $13,342,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $5,026,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,027,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,027,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPAUU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

